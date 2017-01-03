FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic ups forecast for 2016 year-end cash preparedness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Upgrades expectations for 2016 year-end cash preparedness to about 2.30 billion Danish crowns ($322.22 million) from about 1.90 billion crowns

* Upgrade is primarily result of payments for IMVAMUNE deliveries, which were received earlier than expected and to minor extent increased USD exchange rate as well as deferred investments

* Maintains its expectations for 2016 revenues of about 1.00 billion crowns and break-even result before interest and tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1380 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

