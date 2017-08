Jan 3 (Reuters) - Eminence Enterprise Ltd :

* The company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Net proceeds, after deducting placing commission and other related expenses, will be approximately hk$55 million

* Kingston Securities agreed to place up to 350 million new shares at a price of HK$0.16 per placing share Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2j3N0LS] Further company coverage: