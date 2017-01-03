FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering received notice of arbitration from Motiva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :

* Jacobs Engineering-Aug 9,2014 received notice of arbitration from motiva seeking monetary relief in excess of $8 billion from bechtel-jacobs cep port Arthur Jv

* Jacobs Engineering- on Dec 30, 2016, arbitral panel in matter issued unanimous decision, which rejected all of motiva's claims,assigned no liability to bjjv

* Jacobs Engineering Group - bjjv intends to seek confirmation by court of final decision of panel, which may be vacated only on certain narrow grounds Source text bit.ly/2iuchxp Further company coverage:

