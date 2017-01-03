FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia International Corp entered into a three-year agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
January 3, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Concordia International Corp entered into a three-year agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp - entered into a three-year, co-promotion agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.

* Concordia International Corp - deal to expand sales of Donnatal

* Concordia - Redhill will incur sales and marketing costs associated with promotional activities, while Concordia will provide materials and samples

* Concordia International Corp - Concordia also plans to continue to sell Donnatal in U.S. sales territories outside scope of Redhill agreement

* Concordia - will keep all revenue up to a predetermined level of sales; after reaching predetermined level, revenue will be shared with Redhill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

