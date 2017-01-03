FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday entered into waiver relating to its four-year revolving credit agreement
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday entered into waiver relating to its four-year revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ruby Tuesday Inc :

* On Dec 31 co entered into waiver relating to its previously-disclosed four-year revolving credit agreement-sec filing

* Ruby Tuesday - on dec 30, company entered into waiver relating to certain of its mortgage loan obligations with first tennessee bank - sec filing

* Ruby Tuesday - senior credit facility waiver reduces amount co may borrow under senior credit facility to $16.1 million through January 31, 2017 Source text bit.ly/2j41Ly0 Further company coverage:

