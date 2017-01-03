FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Inc says initial consideration for acquisition is $35 mln
January 3, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Inc says initial consideration for acquisition is $35 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc :

* Ormat Technologies inc - initial consideration for acquisition is $35 million

* Ormat technologies inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of business and assets of viridity energy, inc

* Ormat - additional contingent consideration will be payable upon achievement of certain milestones measured at end of fiscal years 2017 and 2020

* Ormat technologies inc - expect viridity to generate a positive operating income in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

