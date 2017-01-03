FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Inotek announces top-line results for MATRX-1
January 3, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Inotek announces top-line results for MATRX-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* Inotek announces top-line results for matrx-1, first phase 3 trial of trabodenoson for glaucoma

* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - trial did not achieve superiority to placebo at all 12 time points

* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - no significant safety or tolerability events reported. Safety profile of trabodenoson was comparable to placebo

* Inotek pharmaceuticals corp - results of fdc phase 2 trial, which is substantially enrolled and for which we expect to report top-line data mid-year

* Inotek Pharmaceuticals corp - 4 subjects (2.2%) discontinued trial due to a treatment-related adverse event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

