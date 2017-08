Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces initiation of the fab-c exploratory phase 2 clinical trial of zyn002 cbd gel in patients with fragile x syndrome

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc- anticipate having top line results for fab-c trial late in first half of 2017