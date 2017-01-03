FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- “We are looking forward to reporting full results from study before end of Q1 of 2017.”

* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- no serious adverse events were reported in interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.