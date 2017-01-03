BRIEF-Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Terago Inc :
* Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries
* Terago - its units Terago Networks Inc, Rackforce Networks Inc, Rackforce Cloud Video Inc , Codeninja Ltd. Completed a vertical short-form amalgamation
* Terago -amalgamated corporation will continue to carry on business as "Terago Networks Inc." and will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terago Inc
* Terago inc says amalgamation will not result in any significant effect on business and operations of Terago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: