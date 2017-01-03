FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Terago Inc :

* Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries

* Terago - its units Terago Networks Inc, Rackforce Networks Inc, Rackforce Cloud Video Inc , Codeninja Ltd. Completed a vertical short-form amalgamation

* Terago -amalgamated corporation will continue to carry on business as "Terago Networks Inc." and will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terago Inc

* Terago inc says amalgamation will not result in any significant effect on business and operations of Terago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.