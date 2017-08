Jan 3 (Reuters) - PNG Gold Corporation :

* PNG Gold Corporation - granted a limited 30-day extension to its forbearance agreement with Verolube Inc

* PNG Gold Corporation - extension to its forbearance agreement from December 31, 2016 to January 30, 2017

* PNG Gold Corporation - all other terms and conditions of forbearance agreement will remain in full force and effect