8 months ago
BRIEF-Altiplano announces joint venture with Comet to explore high-grade Cu-Au projects in Chile
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Altiplano announces joint venture with Comet to explore high-grade Cu-Au projects in Chile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Altiplano Minerals Ltd :

* Altiplano announces joint venture with Comet to explore high-grade Cu-Au projects in Chile

* Altiplano Minerals Ltd- company has entered into an heads of agreement with Comet Exploration Ltd

* Altiplano Minerals Ltd - anticipated that a JV COMMITTEE will be comprised of two members from each company

* Altiplano minerals - pursuant to HOA, may earn up to an initial 50 pct interest in COMET JV by funding an aggregate of US$2 million on or before May 31, 2017

* Altiplano Minerals Ltd- HOA anticipates that two parties will have CJV agreement in place by February 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

