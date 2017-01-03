FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services announces arbitration proceedings
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 3:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Services announces arbitration proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - J B Hunt Transport Services Inc -

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announces arbitration proceedings

* J B Hunt Transport Services - Resolution of matter will not have material effect on current, prior financial results nor ongoing delivery of services

* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc - Revenue division shall be a negotiated provision determined by parties and reviewed quarterly

* J B Hunt Transport Services - Exercised right to arbitrate revenue division provided for in joint service agreement between unit and BNSF Railway Co

* Has requested that fairness of revenue division be reviewed by a panel of arbitrators

* J B Hunt Transport Services - Arbitration pertains to division of revenue collected under JSA beginning May 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

