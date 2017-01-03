FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2017 / 4:53 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Syngenta says remains fully committed to ChemChina transaction, confident of its closure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG says

* In the context of the EU anti-trust review, ChemChina and Syngenta have requested a further 10 day extension of the review period until 12 April 2017

* The extension is to allow sufficient time for the discussion of remedy proposals

* The standard timeline for a Phase II review is 90 working days with a possible extension of 20 working days; with today's announcement, the full 20 days has been granted.

* ChemChina and Syngenta remain fully committed to the transaction and are confident of its closure. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

