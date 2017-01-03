FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Henry Group responds to media enquiry on possible change in control of company
#Financials
January 3, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Henry Group responds to media enquiry on possible change in control of company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Henry Group Holdings Ltd

* Received media enquiry through its external public relations agency in respect of a possible change in control of company

* Informed by Golden Tool International, Trade Icon and Superb Global, together with Golden Tool and Trade Icon entered MOU with an independent third party

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9 a.m. On 4 Jan 2017

* If transaction materialises, it is possible that transaction may trigger obligation on part of parties to make mandatory unconditional offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

