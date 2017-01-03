BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises announces increase in tender offer price for Federal-Mogul Holdings

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises LP :

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. announces increase in tender offer price to $10.00 per share in cash and extension of tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation; represents best and final price

* No further increase to offer price or extension to offer will be made

* Icahn Enterprises and IEH are extending offer to 12:00 midnight, New York city time, on Jan. 17, 2017