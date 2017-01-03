FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Revlon says expects to eliminate about 350 positions worldwide - SEC filing
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Revlon says expects to eliminate about 350 positions worldwide - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc -

* Company expects to eliminate approximately 350 positions worldwide

* Revlon Inc - Expects to recognize approximately $65 million to $75 million of total pre-tax restructuring and related charges

* Revlon Inc- Company expects that it will record for 2016 an estimated pre-tax restructuring charge of approximately $30 million

* Revlon Inc - Expects that all of integration restructuring charges will be paid in cash

* Revlon Inc - "Is continuing to evaluate related to integrating Elizabeth Arden organization into company's business"

* Revlon - Has identified incremental annualized synergies, cost reductions expected to exceed previously-disclosed $140 million estimate - SEC filing

* Revlon -Anticipates to incur significant integration-related capital expenditures,non-restructuring integration costs related to restructuring actions Source text: (bit.ly/2j4EXyk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.