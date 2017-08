Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* Intact vascular says closes on additional series b funding to advance development of tack endovascular system for peripheral artery disease treatment

* Intact vascular - new enterprise associates, quaker partners, h.i.g. Biohealth partners exercised right to invest additional capital

* Intact vascular - additional capital as part of co's series b financing brings total raised to $46 million