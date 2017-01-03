FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says encouraging preliminary results of Phase IIA study with Evenamide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA -

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Newron announces encouraging preliminary results of its Phase IIA study with Evenamide in patients with schizophrenia

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Evenamide in range of 15-25 mg bid (30-50 mg/day) was well tolerated

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study shows patients treated with Evenamide showed improvement on symptoms of schizophrenia assessed by PANSS

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Two patients in Evenamide group discontinued treatment due to AES: Seizure (n=1) and Atrial Fibrillation (n=1)

* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study found no evidence of worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, abnormal ECG findings with Evenamide treatment, compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

