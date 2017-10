Jan 3 (Reuters) - Renault SA :

* RCI Banque issues 750 million euros ($781.13 million) of a 2022 bond

* RCI issued today a 5 year bond with a 0.75 pct coupon for a total amount of 750 million euros

* Final order book was around 1.7 billion euros coming from 170 investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9602 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)