8 months ago
January 3, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AB Science says that Masitinib has protective effect in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - AB Science SA :

* AB Science announces that new preclinical data demonstrate that Masitinib has an unexpected protective effect on muscles and nerves in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease

* These new data, presented at the 27th International Symposium on ALS/MND, in Ireland, have a robust pharmacological justification to the positive results of the interim analysis of the recently published Phase 3 study Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNXNNSWEa] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

