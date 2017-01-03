BRIEF-Pharnext amends liquidity contract with broker Gilbert Dupont

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Pharnext SAS :

* Pharnext announces amendment to liquidity contract with french broker Gilbert Dupont and annual update on its liquidity agreement

* On 29 December 2016, an additional cash contribution of 150,000 euros ($156,210.00) was made under liquidity agreement between Pharnext and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont

* At time of press release announcing implementation of liquidity agreement, liquidity account held following assets: number of shares 0; cash 500,000 euros; annual updates

* At 31 December 2016, liquidity account held following assets: 26,925 shares; cash: 335,014.25 euros

* At time, liquidity agreement was set up on 18 July 2016, 500,000 euros in cash was transferred to liquidity account, and a further contribution of 150,000 euros was made on 29 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9602 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)