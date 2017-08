Jan 3 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett announces approval for Lopinavir And Ritonavir oral solution USP, 80 mg/20 mg per ml

* Anticipate launching Lopinavir and Ritonavir oral solution USP shortly