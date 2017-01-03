FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Insurance Australia finalises catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 3, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Insurance Australia finalises catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd

* has finalised its catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017 calendar year

* reinsurance program constructed in a similar manner to prior years, and provides gross reinsurance protection of up to $7 billion

* iag retains first $250 million of each loss ($200 million post-quota share), with three prepaid reinstatements secured for lower layer of main program

* iag's 2017 catastrophe reinsurance program contains an increased multi- year component, which involves several counterparties

* program covers all territories in which iag operates, with exception of its joint venture interest in India

* in addition, IAG has a separate natural perils cover of $96 million in excess of $680 million

* combination of all catastrophe covers results in post-quota share first event retentions of $200 million for australia, nz$200 million for NZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.