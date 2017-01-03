FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Champion Technology clarifies on news report published by Apple Daily
January 3, 2017 / 10:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Champion Technology clarifies on news report published by Apple Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Champion Technology Holdings Ltd

* Would like to clarify certain statements referred to in article published by Apple Daily on its website on 3 january 2017

* Board would like to also clarify that alleged breaches is not related to company

* Clarifies that, after making enquiries to Cheng, Cheng has not received any documents from high court regarding alleged breach

* Pursuant to the article Lin Xuming has commenced civil proceeding in High Court Of Hong Kong against Cheng Yang for alleged breach of contract

* Cheng clarified he is not aware of such alleged action as at date of announcement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

