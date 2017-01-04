BRIEF-Sanofi announces that Soliqua (TM) 100/33 now available in United States

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sanofi :

* Sanofi announced today that Soliqua(TM) 100/33 (insulin glargine 100 Units/mL & lixisenatide(*) 33 mcg/mL injection) is now available by prescription in U.S. pharmacies.

* Soliqua 100/33 is indicated for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on basal insulin (less than 60 Units daily) or lixisenatide.

* "We are encouraged by the potential of Soliqua 100/33, which has demonstrated superior HbA1c lowering versus Lantus," said Peter Guenter, Executive Vice President, Head, Global Diabetes & Cardiovascular Business Unit, Sanofi.

