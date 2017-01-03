FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kowa Pharmaceuticals enters agreement with CymaBay Therapeutics to license gout compound
January 3, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Kowa Pharmaceuticals enters agreement with CymaBay Therapeutics to license gout compound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc

* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America Inc announces agreement with CymaBay Therapeutics to license gout compound

* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - will license product from CymaBay, which has completed a combined 17 phase 1 and phase 2 studies in over 1,100 subjects

* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - CymaBay will receive pre-specified milestone and sales-related payments

* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - under terms of agreement, co will manage Phase 3 clinical development program for arhalofenate

* Kowa Pharmaceuticals America - under terms of agreement, co will commercialize arhalofenate upon approval of arhalofenate in combination with febuxostat in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

