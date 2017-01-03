FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Agile Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Agile Therapeutics Inc

* Agile Therapeutics announces positive top-line phase 3 results

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - company plans to resubmit nda in first half of 2017

* Agile Therapeutics-secure was conducted to address issues raised by u.s. Food and drug administration in its 2013 complete response letter to company

* Says resubmission of twirla new drug application expected to address fda's complete response letter

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - believes its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements through end of 2017

* Agile Therapeutics Inc - twirla was generally well tolerated and had an overall favorable safety profile

* Agile Therapeutics - plans to prepare its response to fda's crl, which will also include information relating to manufacture of twirla requested by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.