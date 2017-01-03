FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-J.M. Smucker recalls certain canned cat food with low levels of Vitamin B1
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-J.M. Smucker recalls certain canned cat food with low levels of Vitamin B1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* The J.M. Smucker Company announces a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of canned cat food due to low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1)

* J M Smucker - issue related to the recall was disCovered by quality assurance team during review of production reCords at manufacturing facility

* J M Smucker Co - no illnesses related to recall have been reported to date and product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution

* J M Smucker Co says affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further Company Coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.