BRIEF-J.M. Smucker recalls certain canned cat food with low levels of Vitamin B1

Jan 3 (Reuters) - J M Smucker Co

* The J.M. Smucker Company announces a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of canned cat food due to low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1)

* J M Smucker - issue related to the recall was disCovered by quality assurance team during review of production reCords at manufacturing facility

* J M Smucker Co - no illnesses related to recall have been reported to date and product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution

* J M Smucker Co says affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 through January 3, 2017