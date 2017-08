Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Biotech Inc

* Fortress Biotech - on Jan 3, 2017, co gave notice to NSC Biotech Venture Fund I LLC to extend maturity date of co's $10.0 million promissory note dated Feb 27, 2015

* Fortress Biotech - maturity date of the subco note previously issued Avenue Therapeutics Inc was also extended to September 30, 2018