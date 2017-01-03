FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AltaGas announces positive FID on Canada's west coast propane export terminal
January 3, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AltaGas announces positive FID on Canada's west coast propane export terminal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd

* AltaGas announces positive FID on Canada's first West Coast propane export terminal

* AltaGas Ltd - executed long-term agreements securing land tenure along with rail and marine infrastructure on Ridley Island

* AltaGas Ltd says will proceed with construction, ownership and operation of Ridley export terminal

* AltaGas Ltd -Ridley export terminal will be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year and is estimated to cost approximately $450 - $500 million

* AltaGas Ltd - along with FID, AltaGas will be offering a third party option to take an equity position of up to 30 percent in Ridley export terminal

* AltaGas - expects to underpin at least 40 percent of Ridley export terminal throughput under tolling arrangements with producers and other suppliers

* AltaGas - Ridley export terminal will be designed to ship 1.2 million tonnes of propane per year and is estimated to cost approximately $450 - $500 million

* AltaGas Ltd - AltaGas will be offering a third party option to take an equity position of up to 30 percent in Ridley export terminal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

