#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 4, 2017 / 6:37 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels sees Q4 volume up 7 pct q-o-q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :

* Says for Q4 FY 16-17, co will target to achieve a volume sale of 3.7 million versus 3.3 million achieved in Q3 of FY16

* Says qtrly volume growth driven by passenger cars, good growth in tractors and truck segment

* Says CV segment is witnessing very good demand for Q4 and will surely negate demonitisation impact

* Portfolio growth of heavier wheels is getting into high double digit and will surely give its impact on co's Q4 financial perfoimance Source text: bit.ly/2hQUuQu Further company coverage:

