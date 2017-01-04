BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels sees Q4 volume up 7 pct q-o-q

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :

* Says for Q4 FY 16-17, co will target to achieve a volume sale of 3.7 million versus 3.3 million achieved in Q3 of FY16

* Says qtrly volume growth driven by passenger cars, good growth in tractors and truck segment

* Says CV segment is witnessing very good demand for Q4 and will surely negate demonitisation impact

* Portfolio growth of heavier wheels is getting into high double digit and will surely give its impact on co's Q4 financial perfoimance