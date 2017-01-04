BRIEF-ALK raises 2016 guidance after better than expected Q4 sales

Jan 4 (Reuters) - ALK Abelló :

* Upgrades guidance as company continued to benefit from temporary and favourable competitive situation in Southern Europe

* Total FY revenue is now estimated at about 3 billion Danish crowns ($420.27 million), up from previously expected more than 2.9 billion crowns, Q4 growth is expected at about 10 pct (previously: "low organic growth")

* FY revenue in base business is now expected to grow organically by about 25 pct in local currencies (previously: more than 20 pct)

* FY EBITDA before special items is now expected to be more than 700 million crowns (previously: more than 650 million crowns)