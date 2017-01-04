FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-ALK raises 2016 guidance after better than expected Q4 sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 4, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-ALK raises 2016 guidance after better than expected Q4 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - ALK Abelló :

* Upgrades guidance as company continued to benefit from temporary and favourable competitive situation in Southern Europe

* Total FY revenue is now estimated at about 3 billion Danish crowns ($420.27 million), up from previously expected more than 2.9 billion crowns, Q4 growth is expected at about 10 pct (previously: "low organic growth")

* FY revenue in base business is now expected to grow organically by about 25 pct in local currencies (previously: more than 20 pct)

* FY EBITDA before special items is now expected to be more than 700 million crowns (previously: more than 650 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1383 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.