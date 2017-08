(Refiles to capitalise 'French' in headline and first bullet and to shorten headline)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Theraclion SA :

* Theraclion announces major French hospital group now offers echotherapy for treatment of thyroid nodules

* Announced signing of a commercial agreement with Thyroid - Endocrine Tumors Unit, institute of endocrinology, metabolic diseases and internal medicine (IE3M), of La Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)