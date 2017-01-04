FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's, ICRA say stable outlook for Indian corporates reflects sustained economic growth
January 4, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's, ICRA say stable outlook for Indian corporates reflects sustained economic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* Moody's and ICRA: stable outlook for Indian corporates reflects sustained economic growth

* Moody's on Indian corps - stable outlook for non-financial corporates in India over next 12-18 months reflects in large part country's sustained economic growth

* Moody's on Indian corps - also points out that capex cycle for Indian Corps has peaked, declining investments will slow the pace of borrowing over next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Indian Corps - refinancing needs are manageable for most corporates in 2017, given their better access to capital markets, large cash balances

* Moody's on Indian corps - also maintains a stable outlook on the Indian telecommunications sector

* Moody's on Indian corps-in short-term, ICRA says cement industry will experience stretched receivables, given need to provide liquidity to offset impact of demonetization Source text : bit.ly/2iOb8Pd

