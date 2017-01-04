BRIEF-Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day

* Now expects that its 2017 plan will exceed forecasts previously shared at its investor day in October 2016

* Plans to finalize its 2017 budget and issue guidance along with its 2016 Q4 and year-end results on February 16, 2017

* Encana now expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2017

* As at December 22, 2016, Encana had hedged approximately 78,000 BBLS/D of expected 2017 crude and condensate production

* Encana sees production growth from core 4 assets from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 will be in upper range of or exceed indicated growth plan of 15-20 percent

* Has hedged about 862 million cubic feet per day (MMCF/D) of expected 2017 natural gas production using a variety of structures

* Expect total 2017 drilling and completion costs will be flat or down year-over-year despite inflation for some services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: