FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Encana Corp

* Encana expects 2017 plan to exceed forecasts shared at its investor day

* Now expects that its 2017 plan will exceed forecasts previously shared at its investor day in October 2016

* Plans to finalize its 2017 budget and issue guidance along with its 2016 Q4 and year-end results on February 16, 2017

* Encana now expects to deliver a corporate margin of greater than $10 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) in 2017

* As at December 22, 2016, Encana had hedged approximately 78,000 BBLS/D of expected 2017 crude and condensate production

* Encana sees production growth from core 4 assets from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 will be in upper range of or exceed indicated growth plan of 15-20 percent

* Has hedged about 862 million cubic feet per day (MMCF/D) of expected 2017 natural gas production using a variety of structures

* Expect total 2017 drilling and completion costs will be flat or down year-over-year despite inflation for some services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.