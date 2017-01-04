BRIEF-Rex energy announces sale of Ohio utica warrior south asset

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp :

* Rex energy announces sale of ohio utica warrior south asset

* Rex energy corp - rex energy is selling its entire interest in assets and expects to receive net proceeds at closing of approximately $30.0 million

* Rex energy corp says has received approval from its bank lenders to maintain existing $190 million borrowing base under its revolving credit facility

* Rex energy corp - expects to use proceeds from sale to pay down revolving line of credit