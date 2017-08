Jan 4 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Yonglong Enterprises Co Ltd :

* Wang Xinyi will resign as an executive director, chairman of company

* He Lianfeng will resign as deputy chairman of company but will remain as an executive director, ceo

* Proposes to elect Jiang Ning as chairman and He Weifeng as deputy chairman upon their appointment as executive directors