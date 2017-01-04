BRIEF-TG Therapeutics, Inc. announces investigator initiated trial to study TGR-1202

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tg Therapeutics Inc :

* Tg therapeutics, inc. Announces investigator initiated trial at the university of nebraska medical center to study tgr-1202 in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma

* TG Therapeutics inc says tg therapeutics and janssen pharmaceuticals will each provide drug and equally share study-related costs

* Tg therapeutics inc says Phase 2 study will evaluate safety and efficacy of combination of tgr-1202 and ibrutinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: