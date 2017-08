Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :

* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement

* Rifa Securities as placing agent agreed to procure independent placees to subscribe in cash for bonds

* Placees to subscribe in cash for bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$50 million

* Maximum net proceeds from placing are estimated to be approximately HK$49.8 million