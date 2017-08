Jan 4 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc :

* Persons with Michael Spencer had acquired shares in NEX Group Plc

* IPGL Ltd bought 158,892 ordinary shares on Dec.30 2016 at price of 4.599056 stg per share

* IPGL Limited acquired 193,928 ordinary shares on Jan.3 2017 (at a purchase price of 4.753415 stg per share)

* Sarah Spencer bought 53,000 ordinary shares on Jan.3 2017 at a purchase price of 4.70 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)