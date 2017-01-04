FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says Airtel Africa appoints Rajeev Sethi as chief commercial officer
January 4, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel says Airtel Africa appoints Rajeev Sethi as chief commercial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Bharti Airtel Ltd says Airtel Africa announces appointment of Rajeev Sethi as chief commercial officer

* Bharti Airtel - Rajeev responsible for formulation, implementation of customer-centric commercial strategies across all 15 african countries where co operates Source text - ( Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), a leading global telecommunications services provider with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa, today announced the appointment of Rajeev Sethi as the Chief Commercial Officer for its Africa operations. He will report to Raghunath Mandava, MD & CEO, Airtel Africa. In his new role, Rajeev will be responsible for the formulation and implementation of customer-centric commercial strategies across all the 15 African countries where Airtel operates. His key focus will be across Consumer and Enterprise Businesses covering products and pricing, distribution, brand and customer experience.) Further company coverage:

