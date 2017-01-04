BRIEF-Reg-Mueller Industries says declares special dividend on common stock

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mueller Industries Inc
* Reg-Mueller industries, inc. Declares special dividend on common stock
* Special dividend will consist of $3.00 in cash and $5.00 in principal amount of company's 6% subordinated debentures due 2027
* It is currently expected that special dividend will be paid by mid-march, 2017
* Effect of special dividend will be to decrease stockholders' equity by approximately $460 million
* Mueller industries-effect of special dividend will increase long term debt to about $500 million and $150-$175 million in cash will remain on balance sheet