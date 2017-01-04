FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Reg-Mueller Industries says declares special dividend on common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mueller Industries Inc

* Reg-Mueller industries, inc. Declares special dividend on common stock

* Special dividend will consist of $3.00 in cash and $5.00 in principal amount of company's 6% subordinated debentures due 2027

* Mueller industries inc - special dividend will partly consist of $3.00 in cash

* It is currently expected that special dividend will be paid by mid-march, 2017

* Effect of special dividend will be to decrease stockholders' equity by approximately $460 million

* Mueller industries-effect of special dividend will increase long term debt to about $500 million and $150-$175 million in cash will remain on balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

