8 months ago
BRIEF-Celebrate International Holdings Ltd proposes to raise approximately HK$193.2 million
January 4, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Celebrate International Holdings Ltd proposes to raise approximately HK$193.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Celebrate International Holdings Ltd

* Celebrate International Holdings Ltd - company proposes to raise approximately HK$193.2 million

* Net proceeds from rights issue are estimated to be approximately HK$186.3 million.

* Celebrate International - co intends to apply net proceeds from rights issue as to about HK$50 million for development of group's money lending business

* Celebrate International Holdings Ltd - to raise capital by rights issue of 1.15 billion rights shares at subscription price of HK$0.168 per rights share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

