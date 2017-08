Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cme Group Inc :

* Cme group reached record average daily volume of 15.6 million contracts in 2016, up 12 percent from 2015

* Cme group inc - cme group fourth-quarter 2016 adv reached a 16.3 million contracts, up 24 percent from fourth-quarter 2015

* Cme group inc - open interest at end of december was 103 million contracts, up 13 percent from year-end 2015