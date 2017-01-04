BRIEF-India's Sun Pharma reports positive topline results of phase-3 clinical trial for Seciera

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Says Sun Pharma announces positive topline results of confirmatory phase-3 clinical trial for Seciera for treatment of dry eye

* Says Seciera meets primary and key secondary endpoints in pivotal trial

* Says Seciera shows efficacy at 12 weeks of treatment

* Says adverse events reported in the trial were mild to moderate in nature and similar to other approved drugs in the category

* Says Sun Pharma is developing Seciera for global markets

* Says efficacy and safety endpoints in these trials compared favorably to other formulations of cyclosporine a with the advantage of early onset

* After 12 weeks of treatment, Seciera showed statistically significant improvement in the primary end point

* In 12 week, multicenter, vehicle controlled phase 3 confirmatory study, 744 dry eye patients were treated either with Seciera, or vehicle

* Several key secondary endpoints showed statistically significant improvements compared to vehicle with some showing even earlier onset of action Source text: bit.ly/2hRWEiZ Further company coverage: