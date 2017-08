Jan 4 (Reuters) - Adderacare AB :

* Adderacare signs agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares in the Norwegian company Amajo A/S

* Acquisition is done through a cash purchase price of about 3 million Norwegian crowns ($350,000) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6248 Norwegian crowns)