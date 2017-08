Jan 4 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp :

* Luminex Corp - received FDA clearance for Aries Group B streptococcus (gbs) assay for antepartum detection of gbs colonization in pregnant women

* Company has also achieved CE-IVD marking for Aries GBS assay

* " we expect to accelerate launch of additional Aries assays as we move into 2017"