BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics resumes IXINITY Manufacturing

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :

* Aptevo therapeutics resumes IXINITY manufacturing; anticipates re-entering the market in the second quarter of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says in addition, we anticipate seeing preliminary data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs in 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- preliminary data from combination studies with otlertuzumab is anticipated in second half of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says first, preliminary results from ongoing dose-escalation phase 1 study of MOR209/es414 should be available in mid-2017