8 months ago
BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics resumes IXINITY Manufacturing
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics resumes IXINITY Manufacturing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc :

* Aptevo therapeutics resumes IXINITY manufacturing; anticipates re-entering the market in the second quarter of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - anticipates that new supply of IXINITY will be available beginning in Q2 of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- anticipate several important milestones, beginning first with reintroduction of IXINITY in market

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says in addition, we anticipate seeing preliminary data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs in 2017

* "expect to have new IXINITY supply available for patients beginning as early as Q2 of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc - anticipate seeing preliminary data readouts from 2 clinical-stage programs in 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc- preliminary data from combination studies with otlertuzumab is anticipated in second half of 2017

* Aptevo Therapeutics Inc says first, preliminary results from ongoing dose-escalation phase 1 study of MOR209/es414 should be available in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

