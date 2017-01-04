FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-AT&T Inc continues to collaborate with global technology companies around 5G standards efforts
#Market News
January 4, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-AT&T Inc continues to collaborate with global technology companies around 5G standards efforts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - At&T Inc :

* AT&T Inc - continue to collaborate with more than a dozen global technology companies around 5G standards efforts

* AT&T Inc - we expect to begin reaching peak theoretical 5G speeds of up to 1 gbps at some cell sites in 2017

* AT&T Inc - in first half of 2017, plan to conduct trial in Austin where residential customers can stream directv now over fixed wireless 5G connection

* AT&T Inc - announces 1 gigabit connection on its fiber network to nearly 4 million locations across 46 metros nationwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

